Charlotte Church Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

WENN/Sink the Pink

The ‘Crazy Chick’ singer announces she has given birth to a bouncing baby girl, her third child overall and her first with husband Jonathan Powell after more than three years of marriage.

AceShowbiz –

Charlotte Church has confirmed she’s a mum of three, after welcoming her first child with husband Jonathan Powell.

News of the singer’s recent birth was first let slip during an interview on U.K. TV show “This Morning” on Wednesday (10Mar21) when host Holly Willoughby said, “You’ve got three kids now.”

And fans of the star have since unearthed an interview she gave last month (Feb21) on Sink the Pink‘s “Pop Tarts” podcast, when she introduced her baby to the camera – telling interviewer Tete Bang, “I would love to introduce you to my little baby. Covid realness honey.”

Charlotte then lifted the tot up towards the camera, showing off a baby girl who appeared to be a few months old, wearing a pink fluffy onesie with bunny ears.

The “Crazy Chick” star is also mum to Ruby, 12, and Dexter, 11, with ex-fiance Gavin Henson.

The baby arrival came roughly a month after Charlotte Church’s estranged father died. Stephen Reed passed away after losing battle with Covid-19 at the age of 56 in his home in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan.

The singer was raised by her mother and later with the help of her stepfather after Stephen left them. She once said she had no intention to get in touch with her biological father and his new family, “They are strangers to me. I don’t know if they are moral. Ignorance is bliss. I’m staying in my own ignorant bubble, right or wrong.”