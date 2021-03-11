Bucs’ Jaydon Mickens arrested on gun charge

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players have been enjoying the offseason since their dominant Super Bowl win last month, but wide receiver Jaydon Mickens has found himself in some legal trouble.

Mickens was arrested last week in Los Angeles on a gun-related charge. According to TMZ, the 26-year-old was pulled over on March 5 when police noticed his window tints were too dark. A gun was found inside the car during the traffic stop.

Mickens was arrested and charged with having a concealed weapon, which is a felony. The gun was not on his person at the time.

The Buccaneers said they are aware of the situation.

“He reached out to let us know about the situation soon after it happened and we have been in contact with the league office to ensure they were aware,” the team said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation but will have no further comment at this time.”

Tampa Bay signed Mickens in 2019, and he has served as the team’s primary kick returner. He’s also one of the players Lavonte David mentioned when telling a hilarious story about Tom Brady after the Super Bowl.

Mickens could face disciplinary action from the NFL over the incident.