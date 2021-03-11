Brooklyn 99 star launches own social currency By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

Funny money: Brooklyn 99 star launches own social currency

Actor Terry Crews, known for his prominent character in the Brooklyn 99 TV series, is launching his own social currency, $POWER, through social crypto platform Roll.

Talking to TechCrunch, Crews said that the currency is a means to empower artists. His vision for the currency is for people to earn $POWER by selling their art, NFTs, physical goods, and experiences.