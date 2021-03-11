Brian Flores ‘excited’ to see Tua Tagovailoa make ‘Year 2 jump’

As the Dolphins head into the 2021 season, head coach Brian Flores expressed his excitement to see quarterback Tua Tagovailoa improve in his second year.

“I’m excited about Tua in this upcoming season,” said Flores, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “You think about his situation last year coming off the hip, kind of threw him in the fire … but he started nine games. I thought he made a lot of improvement really throughout the course of the season.”

Flores acknowledged that Tagovailoa “had some ups, had some downs” in his rookie year, but he is confident that the young quarterback will show improvement in “that Year 1 to Year 2 jump.”

Of the three quarterbacks taken in the top 10, Tua did struggle more than Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow, but he still managed to show plenty of promise in his short tenure. In 10 game and nine starts, Tagovailoa completed 64% of his passes for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five picks.

While Flores spoke highly of Tagovailoa, he also refused to address ongoing rumors that the Dolphins could be pursuing disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“My reaction is, I’m excited to work with Tua…” Flores said. “That’s where my interests are.”