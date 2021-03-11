BMW 2020 profit takes pandemic hit, despite second half rebound By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Beijing International Automotive Exhibition
LONDON (Reuters) – German carmaker BMW said on Thursday that its operating profit for 2020 fell due to spring shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, despite a strong second-half rebound in sales, particularly in China.
The premium carmaker posted a full-year 2020 pre-tax profit of 5.2 billion euros ($6.22 billion), down nearly 27% from 7.2 billion euros in the prior year. BMW ended the year with free cash flow of 3.4 billion euros, higher than in 2019 despite widespread lockdowns.
($1 = 0.8360 euros)
