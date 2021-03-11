Biden to sign $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan Thursday By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden hosts White House event on effort to produce more coronavirus vaccine in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden plans to sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation on Thursday, the White House said, a day earlier than originally planned.
The signing will come hours before the Democratic president gives a prime-time speech marking the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Biden initially said he would sign the legislation on Friday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.