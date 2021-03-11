Beeple’s “First 5,000 Days” NFT sells for a whopping $69 million By BTC Peers



Beeple’s “First 5,000 Days” NFT sells for a whopping $69 million



Beeple is etching his name in the sands of time as one of the most valuable living artists. His “First 5,000 Days” collection sold as an NFT for a jaw-dropping $69 million on Christie’s auction today.

As the name suggests, the NFT features a collection of 5,000 pieces titled “Everydays: The First 5000 Days.” The NFT has been described as one of the most unique collections to emerge in the history of digital art.

To put things in perspective, Beeple has had to produce a new artwork every day for 14 years, starting from May 2007.

The sale was hosted by British auction house Christie’s and attracted a total of 353 bids. Christie’s had to partner with NFT marketplace MakersPlace to enable the auction, making it the first time that an NFT art is being sold at an auction house.

.@beeple ‘s ‘The First 5000 Days’, the 1st purely digital NFT based artwork offered by a major auction house has sold for $69,346,250, positioning him among the top three most valuable living artists. Major Thanks to @beeple + @makersplaceco. More details to be released shortly — Christie’s (@ChristiesInc) March 11, 2021

The demand for NFT offers has continued to rage on. Earlier today, BTC PEERS reported the sale of a CryptoPunk NFT for $7.56 million. Beeple’s recent sale has broken the record and will undoubtedly remain a reference point in the meantime.

As of press time, the buyer of the NFT is still anonymous.

