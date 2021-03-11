Bears trade rumors: ‘Desperate’ Chicago ready to offer ‘boatload’ of picks for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson

It might be time for Chicago to bear down.

Noted as one of the teams that Russell Wilson would accept a trade to, the Bears’ front office is currently facing “fear and desperation,” per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. The organization is preparing to offer a “boatload of picks” for either Wilson or Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

The package is expected to include picks that stretch into 2023, which would likely feature at least three first-rounders, plus more, the report said.

La Canfora cited league sources when discussing the Bears front office, saying Chicago is entering Defcon 1 in the QB search

“There is a real sense of panic in that building,” La Canfora reported via an NFL executive. “Don’t underestimate how desperate they are.”

With head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace unable to find a franchise passer — and Mitchell Trubisky a free agent — the organization has exhausted avenues to find a quarterback of the future. The team was reportedly hot after now-Colts QB Carson Wentz before Indianapolis and Philadelphia struck a deal.

CBS Sports also reports that the Bears were considering Ben Roethlisberger, had he not restructured his contract with Pittsburgh.

Given Watson’s age and recent production, there’s a good chance his price tag could be a bit higher than Wilson’s, though Houston doesn’t seem to want to let him go.

Wilson’s trade price was set at three first-round picks, per reports, and Seattle has been answering calls on the veteran QB amidst drama with the team. Sounds like the Bears will make sure the phone keeps ringing.