BAT to pick up stake in Canada-based pot producer Organigram By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the London offices of British American Tobacco, in London, Britain

(Reuters) – British American Tobacco (NYSE:) said on Thursday it will buy a nearly 20% stake in Canada-based cannabis producer Organigram for about 126 million pounds ($175.81 million) as it diversifies beyond its main tobacco business.

Organigram grows cannabis and makes cannabis-derived products in Canada where marijuana was legalised in 2018.

Big tobacco and liquor companies in North America have already made large investments in the nascent cannabis industry. Marlboro maker Altria (NYSE:) has invested in pot producer Cronos Group (NASDAQ:) Inc, while Corona beer-maker Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:) has bought a stake in Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:), the largest weed company by market value.

The deal with Organigram will give BAT (LON:) access to R&D technologies, product innovation and cannabis expertise.

“Organigram has a proven track record of consumer-led innovation and developing high quality adult-use recreational and medical cannabis products, which are legally available in Canada,” BAT said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7167 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR