Bank of Russia to start digital ruble trials in 2022 By Cointelegraph

The central bank of Russia is expecting to start pilots for its central bank digital currency in 2022, a senior executive reportedly claimed.

Bank of Russia deputy governor Alexey Zabotkin said that the bank is planning to complete a prototype digital ruble by the end of 2021, local news agency Prime reports Wednesday.