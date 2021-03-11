Baidu to sell around 4% of shares in HK listing: sources By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese search engine Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:) will launch its Hong Kong secondary listing on Friday and will sell around 4% of its shares, which at current price will raise at least $3 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public and the company declined to comment.
