Home Business Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.00% By...

Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.00% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.00%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.21% or 1.64 points to trade at 19.44 at the close. Meanwhile, Worley Ltd (ASX:) added 5.00% or 0.51 points to end at 10.71 and Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.97% or 0.160 points to 3.380 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.65% or 1.37 points to trade at 22.86 at the close. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.70% or 4.26 points to end at 111.00 and GUD Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.49% or 0.45 points to 12.46.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 708 to 563 and 356 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 4.97% or 0.160 to 3.380.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.14% to 13.923 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.75% or 12.95 to $1734.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.34% or 0.22 to hit $64.66 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.34% or 0.23 to trade at $68.13 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.50% to 0.7772, while AUD/JPY rose 0.78% to 84.46.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 91.737.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©