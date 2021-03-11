Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.00% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.00%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.21% or 1.64 points to trade at 19.44 at the close. Meanwhile, Worley Ltd (ASX:) added 5.00% or 0.51 points to end at 10.71 and Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.97% or 0.160 points to 3.380 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.65% or 1.37 points to trade at 22.86 at the close. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.70% or 4.26 points to end at 111.00 and GUD Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.49% or 0.45 points to 12.46.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 708 to 563 and 356 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 4.97% or 0.160 to 3.380.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.14% to 13.923 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.75% or 12.95 to $1734.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.34% or 0.22 to hit $64.66 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.34% or 0.23 to trade at $68.13 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.50% to 0.7772, while AUD/JPY rose 0.78% to 84.46.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 91.737.