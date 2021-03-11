Armie Hammer’s Raunchy Text Message to Another Woman Ended Marriage to Elizabeth Chambers

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘On the Basis of Sex’ actor and his wife had reportedly been in family therapy before their split, but his raunchy text message to someone else and his decision to flee the family during the pandemic were the final straw.

Armie Hammer‘s raunchy text message to another woman brought an end to his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers. The actress reportedly filed for divorce from her actor husband shortly after he mistakenly sent the text message meant for someone else to his estranged wife.

A friend close to Elizabeth tells Vanity Fair that the “Call Me by Your Name” star had confessed to being unfaithful shortly after his son’s birth in 2017 and the Hammers had been in expensive family therapy before their split. The same friend says that Elizabeth found evidence of an affair Armie was having with a co-star years later.

However, his indiscretions and his decision to flee the family during the COVID-19 pandemic were reportedly the final straw for the “Criminal Minds” star. The former couple had been quarantining together in the Grand Cayman Islands, but as Armie told GQ, he came “very close to completely losing my mind” due to “big personalities all locked in a little tiny place” and decided to return to the U.S. without his family.

Armie and Elizabeth announced their breakup on July 10, 2020 after ten years of marriage. They share two children together, daughter Harper Grace and son Ford Douglas Armand, who apparently have not been told yet about their parents’ split, per VF.

Armie has since been hit with troubling allegations after his DMs leaked online, exposing his alleged cannibalism fantasies. Several women, including his exes, have come forward with claims of sexual abuse by the actor.

The 34-year-old has denied the allegations, saying in a statement, “I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.” He announced that in light of the scandal, he decided to quit Jennifer Lopez‘s new movie “Shotgun Wedding“, adding, “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Elizabeth, meanwhile, broke her silence on her estranged husband’s scandal in early February. “For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated.”

She continued, “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”