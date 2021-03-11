Are children learning about crypto ? By DailyCoin



Are children learning about crypto ?



There is a dearth of materials accessible to children to learn about cryptocurrencies.

The present educational curriculum has not done enough to enlighten kids on financial literacy and cryptocurrencies in today’s rapidly changing world.

However, startups like Bitlearn and Pigzbe are at the forefront of educating children about cryptocurrencies and financial literacy.

Educating kids on the use of cryptos will produce immense benefits and has the power to influence a generation.

As cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are still in their infancy, it is understandable why there is a dearth of information about them available for children.

and other cryptocurrencies are only about 12 years old, and there aren’t enough courses on blockchain in the high school curriculum.

This is why startups like Bitlearn and Pigzbe have stepped up to fill the void and introduce children to the wonders of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Bitlearn And Pigzbe: Shining A Path For The Younger Generation

Bitlearn is the world’s most famous gamified platform for people to learn about cryptocurrency and gain the necessary skills for financial literacy.

The learning ecosystem is powered by the Bitlearn Token (BLB), and it utilizes a network solution in which students can unlock token rewards towards micro-savings.

Bitlearn infuses knowledge of Bitcoin and blockchain technology and encourages kids to imbibe a healthy saving culture. Bitlearn’s strongest asset is teaching important lessons through gamification.

“Kids naturally understand games because everything in them is clearly illustrated – if you do this, you’ll gain energy, and so forth. We’ve been able to tie everything together in an engaging manner that students actually understand.” – Fred Gin, founder and CEO of Bitlearn

Another startup lighting the fire of education in the heart of children is Pigzbe. Pigzbe is a company providing crypto learning and financial intelligence for children.

It is essentially a digital piggy wallet for children which runs on Wollo – a family-focused token. Pigzbe utilizes blockchain technology to allow families to make fund transfers within the family instantaneously.

Its gamified system teaches children how money can be moved around the world within seconds through the concept of the codification of money.

Filippo Yacob, founder and CEO of Pigzbe opines that:

“Education should be forward-looking and reflective of the realities of the world that we live in today. To get there, it’s going to have to follow suit and pay attention in the same way that education is starting to pay attention to computer coding. The same will happen for financial education, I’m sure.”

On the Flipside

Bestay (BSY) loses 72% of its value within 24 hours.

Huobi Global Ltd is operating without a license in Seychelles.

Malta’s financial regulator reported Binance for unauthorized operations in February.

Bitcoin is a “self-fulfilling bubble” warns Dr. Nouriel Roubini.

Benefits of Kids Learning Cryptocurrency

Early exposure to cryptocurrency will have immense benefits for kids and, armed with this knowledge, they would be prepared to face challenges as adults. First of all, cryptocurrency can provide kids with an avenue to make money by learning the rudiments of investing, trading, and mining.

Secondly, learning cryptocurrencies provides a way out from this increasingly centralized world with governments and banks wielding more power than ever before. With cryptocurrencies, people’s money cannot be frozen as transactions are anonymous and cryptographically secure.

The safety of cryptocurrencies, and the decentralization of blockchain technology, ensures that revolutionary ideas can no longer be censored; this is part of the reason why children should be enlightened on cryptocurrencies.

