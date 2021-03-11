Aja Naomi King Debuts Huge Baby Bump as She’s Pregnant After Two Miscarriages

WENN

The ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ actress is full of ‘immense joy’ as she is expecting a ‘beautiful little rainbow baby’ after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages.

AceShowbiz –

Actress Aja Naomi King is pregnant after suffering two miscarriages.

The “How to Get Away With Murder” star announced the news on Thursday (11Mar21) via Instagram, posting a photo of her baby bump.

“I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family,” she wrote. “With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby.”

King also reached out to the women who have shared their miscarriage heartbreak with her, revealing they “brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful.”

“I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it,” she added.

“At first I wasnt sure about sharing my experience because I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I cant treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it’s a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it. No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever.”

Aja also explained that she has carried the fear of miscarriage through this pregnancy, but added, “But I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me.”

“I really just want to say that if youve gone through this or are going through this, you dont have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some (I wont attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing. So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone.”