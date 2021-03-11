Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband, Will Share Child Custody

WENN

The ‘Someone Like You’ hitmaker and Simon Konecki, who share 8-year-old son Angelo together, reportedly will not pay spousal support after finalizing their divorce.

Adele has reportedly reached divorce settlement with her ex-husband. Around a week after her marriage to Simon Konecki was officially dissolved, the “Someone Like You” hitmaker was said to have agreed to share custody of their only son with him.

Revealing the 32-year-old’s divorce agreement with her former spouse was The Associated Press. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet on Wednesday, March 9, the two of them agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son Angelo. They have also decided to waive the right to seek spousal support.

The former couple was said to have used mediation to reach the terms of the separation amicably. Their divorce documents noted that the two of them sought to resolve any issues without litigation, and unveiled that the pop star kept her original name, Adele Adkins, during the marriage.

Adele and Simon, who began dating in the summer of 2011, welcomed Angelo in October 2012. They tied the knot later in 2016, but decided to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Their split was confirmed in April 2019 with the British superstar filing for divorce five months later.

In October 2019, Adele was linked romantically to Skepta. A source told The Sun, “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.”

The twosome further fueled their romance rumors in June 2020 after they were caught flirting with each other in her Instagram comment section. “Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the “Greaze Mode” rapper replied to one of her posts. In response, the mother of one gave away a winking and a red heart emoji.

Adele, however, shut down the dating speculations in October. Posting an Instagram photo of herself from her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, she thanked its cast and crews, before adding, “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”