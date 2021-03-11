A St Louis home is being auctioned off as an NFT on Mintable By Cointelegraph

A St Louis home is being auctioned off as an NFT on Mintable
Investor Ivan Malpica listed a share in a property at 5828 Wise Avenue in St. Louis on NFT marketplace Mintable last night for roughly 42.43 ETH — worth nearly $76,000 at the time of writing.
The listing promises “NFT fractional ownership (50%) of this fully gutted rehabbed home,” noting the home had been appraised for $138,000 last year and currently generates $1200 in monthly rental income. The listing concludes:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.