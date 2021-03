“She’s extremely convincing when it comes to different accents. For the longest time, I was convinced that she was actually American, until I saw an article that mentioned she’s actually Australian. It blew my mind.” —jessiep4a17

What you know her American accent from: Knives Out, Unbelievable, Little Miss Sunshine, The Sixth Sense, and Hereditary

Where she’s actually from: Plumpton, New South Wales, Australia