25% of UK investors would’ve made £1 million by going all-in on BTC in 2020: Survey By Cointelegraph

New research from U.K. think tank Parliament Street revealed that 25% of British investors estimate they would have made £1 million or more ($1.39 million) in profit by investing all their wealth in at the start of 2020.

The survey “The Great Cryptocurrency Report” polled 2,000 British investors about their confidence in crypto and general investment plans for 2021.