18 Famous Women Supporting Each Other

I will never get sick of women supporting women.

1.

When Serena Williams wrote an Instagram post supporting Meghan Markle after her interview with Oprah, and it celebrated Markle’s candidness about being mistreated by the royals.

2.

When Taylor Swift sent Olivia Rodrigo a ring similar to one of her own after the success of “Drivers License,” celebrating the rise of new female songwriters.


@oliviarodrigo / @taylorswift / Via instagram.com

In an interview with SiriusXM, Rodrigo also said of Swift: “I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she’s incredible. All of her support [has been so] genuine — like, [her] compassion and excitement for me has just been so, so surreal.”

3.

When Adele stopped in the middle of her 2017 Grammys acceptance speech to talk about the huge impact Beyoncé’s had on her life.

4.

When Olivia Colman was embraced by her The Favourite costar Emma Stone after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019.

@katiestebbins / Via Twitter: @_katiestebbins_

5.

When Selena Gomez showed her undying support for her good friend Taylor Swift during the whole Scooter Braun drama in 2019.


Instagram: @selenagomez / Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images

6.

When Oprah’s hero, sitcom legend Mary Tyler Moore, gave her the ultimate surprise and thanked her for her huge contribution to the world of television.

7.

When Cher showed her support for Britney Spears in light of The New York Times Presents episode “Framing Britney Spears” and the abuse Spears has suffered from the media, the public, and her father.

@cher / Via Twitter: @cher

8.

When Angela Bassett visited Adrienne Warren backstage at Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in 2018 and praised her for portraying Turner so brilliantly.


Tumblr: frontpagewoman / Via frontpagewoman.tumblr.com

9.

When Mariah Carey went up on the American Idol stage to hug superfan Kelly Clarkson, and the two singers gushed over each other’s legendary voices and musical talents.

10.

When Meagan Good left this encouraging comment on Leslie Jones’ Instagram post after Jones revealed her struggle with self-love.

11.

When Lady Gaga couldn’t help but dance her heart out in the audience during Janelle Monáe’s 2019 Grammy performance of “Make Me Feel.”


@gagasyuyi / Via Twitter: @gagasyuyi

12.

When Oprah hosted a Legends Ball in 2006, an event where young Black women in Hollywood celebrated the trailblazers who came before them.


ABC

The legends included Maya Angelou, Tina Turner, Ruby Dee, and Diana Ross.

13.

When Lily Tomlin rocked a purse that had her Grace and Frankie costar and longtime pal, Jane Fonda’s, mugshot on it.

@isabeIIehuppert / Via Twitter: @isabeIIehuppert

14.

When Alicia Keys hosted the Grammys and invited Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lady Gaga on stage to celebrate their voices and contributions to the world.

15.

When Sandra Oh got up and hugged the heck out of her Killing Eve costar, Jodie Comer, for winning an Emmy.

16.

When Cate Blanchett revealed what it was like meeting Sarah Paulson for the first time, and how Paulson’s wonderful reputation preceded her.

17.

When Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, and other female musicians showed their support for Kesha at the Grammys after producer Dr. Luke was accused of sexually assaulting her.

@KeshaRose / Via Twitter: @KeshaRose

18.

And when Taraji P. Henson gave Viola Davis (the first Black woman to win Lead Actress for a Drama Series) a standing ovation at the Emmys, even though she lost.

