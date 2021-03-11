17 Times Actors Reveal Major Movie Spoilers

It’s not just Tom Holland.
We’ve all known people who can’t seem to keep movie spoilers to themselves. Sometimes, those people are the actors in those very movies.
Here are 17 times actors accidentally spoiled their own movies.
1.
Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok.
2.
Two years before Empire Strikes Back premiered, David Prowse revealed that Darth Vader was Luke’s father.
4.
Michael Keaton revealed that the Joker killed Bruce Wayne’s parents in Batman the day before the film hit theaters.
5.
Tyler Nelson, who was an extra, broke his NDA by revealing major spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull to his local newspaper.
6.
Tom Holland revealed that Spider-Man died in Avengers: Infinity War in front of an entire theater of people who were just about to watch the movie.
7.
Samuel L. Jackson revealed Mace Windu’s fate in Revenge of the Sith with a one-word answer: “Dying.”
8.
Sylvester Stallone tweeted a picture of the last page of the Creed script.
9.
While talking about the alternative endings he filmed, Mark Ruffalo revealed that Captain America gets married in Avengers: Endgame.
10.
Rachel McAdams revealed that her character’s husband travels forward in time to his own death in The Time Traveller’s Wife.
11.
When asked about which lines were the most difficult to memorize, Tom Holland revealed that the Quantum Realm from Ant-Man would be important in Avengers: Endgame.
12.
Jiang Wen revealed that Donnie Yen’s character Chirrut Imwe would die in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
13.
Anne Hathaway spoiled the ending of The Dark Knight Rises with her reaction to David Letterman’s conjecture that Batman would die.
14.
Mark Ruffalo spoiled the numerous character deaths at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.
15.
Jason Momoa revealed that Arthur Curry would be crowned king of Atlantis at the end of Aquaman in a live interview at San Diego Comic Con.
16.
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that Pepper Potts and Tony Stark had a daughter in Avengers: Endgame.
17.
And Harrison Ford subtly spoiled Han Solo’s heroic death in The Force Awakens.
