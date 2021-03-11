17 Times Actors Reveal Major Movie Spoilers

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
14

It’s not just Tom Holland.

We’ve all known people who can’t seem to keep movie spoilers to themselves. Sometimes, those people are the actors in those very movies.


Marvel / Via giphy.com

It’s not always social media, either. Actors were accidentally spoiling their own movies long before they had access to Instagram Live.

Here are 17 times actors accidentally spoiled their own movies.


BBC / Via giphy.com

Obviously, there are spoilers ahead.

1.

Mark Ruffalo accidentally livestreamed the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok.


ABC / Via cms.buzzfeed.com

Before the film’s 2017 premiere, Ruffalo had gone live on Instagram. When the movie started, he couldn’t figure out how to end the stream, so he just put his phone into his pocket. Even though people kept messaging him to tell him what was happening, he ignored his phone until a Disney representative came up and told him to turn it off.

2.

Two years before Empire Strikes Back premiered, David Prowse revealed that Darth Vader was Luke’s father.


Lucasfilm / Via giphy.com

At a 1978 fan event in California, Prowse said, “Father can’t kill son, son can’t kill father.” The flub was reported in a local newspaper.

3.

Will Smith revealed the entire plot of I Am Legend at a news conference in Tokyo.


Warner Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com

Akiva Goldsman, the film’s coproducer and co-screenwriter, yelled at him to not give away the ending, but it was too late. Afterward, everyone in attendance was asked to keep everything Smith said a secret so the movie wouldn’t be ruined.

4.

Michael Keaton revealed that the Joker killed Bruce Wayne’s parents in Batman the day before the film hit theaters.


CBS / Via youtube.com

After catching himself, the Letterman guest joked, “I’ve kind of blown the plot here.”

5.

Tyler Nelson, who was an extra, broke his NDA by revealing major spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull to his local newspaper.


Lucasfilm / Via giphy.com

He told the Edmond Sun about a lot of major plot points, such as how the Russian Army blackmails Indiana Jones into helping them and who finds the crystal skull first. Lucasfilm filed a lawsuit against Nelson, but it was settled out of court.

6.

Tom Holland revealed that Spider-Man died in Avengers: Infinity War in front of an entire theater of people who were just about to watch the movie.

AND, oh the the people you run into on stage announcing #avengers #infinitywar w #benedictcumberbatch #tomholland #kevinfeige #russobrothers (ps: poor Tom Holland thought we all just saw the movie &amp; gave a spoiler. He was mortified. Adorable. Don’t worry, video is spoiler free)

AND, oh the the people you run into on stage announcing #avengers #infinitywar w #benedictcumberbatch #tomholland #kevinfeige #russobrothers
(ps: poor Tom Holland thought we all just saw the movie &amp; gave a spoiler. He was mortified. Adorable. Don’t worry, video is spoiler free)


@jennifermuro / Via Twitter: @jennifermuro

Thinking they’d just finished watching it, he ran up to the front of the room and said, “I’m alive!”

7.

Samuel L. Jackson revealed Mace Windu’s fate in Revenge of the Sith with a one-word answer: “Dying.”


Lucasfilm / Via giphy.com

Now Playing Magazine asked Jackson what his character would be up to in the new Star Wars film. However, he didn’t see it as a spoiler because, in the original triology, Windu was already one of all but four Jedi who were dead.

8.

Sylvester Stallone tweeted a picture of the last page of the Creed script.


@TheSlyStallone / Via Twitter: @TheSlyStallone

A fan deciphered the scene, which showed Adonis Creed winning his boxing match but also revealed that Stallone’s character Rocky had cancer.

9.

While talking about the alternative endings he filmed, Mark Ruffalo revealed that Captain America gets married in Avengers: Endgame.


Entertainment Tonight / Via youtube.com

Ruffalo dropped the spoiler just a few short weeks before the final Avengers film released.

10.

Rachel McAdams revealed that her character’s husband travels forward in time to his own death in The Time Traveller’s Wife.


Comedy Central / Via cc.com

She accidentally gave away the entire plot on The Daily Show by explaining that he only travels through time between his own childhood and death.

11.

When asked about which lines were the most difficult to memorize, Tom Holland revealed that the Quantum Realm from Ant-Man would be important in Avengers: Endgame.


Access / Via youtube.com

Earlier in the interview, his costar Benedict Cumberbatch joked that he was only there to stop Holland from accidentally leaking any spoilers.

12.

Jiang Wen revealed that Donnie Yen’s character Chirrut Imwe would die in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.


Lucasfilm / Via giphy.com

During a panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Wen explained that Chirrut Imwe’s death spurred Baze Malbus’ character arc.

13.

Anne Hathaway spoiled the ending of The Dark Knight Rises with her reaction to David Letterman’s conjecture that Batman would die.


CBS / Via youtube.com

She told the late night host, “I just want you to know the wrath that you have just invited onto yourself.” Then, she apologized to director Christopher Nolan.

14.

Mark Ruffalo spoiled the numerous character deaths at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.


ABC / Via Twitter: @GMA

After letting the spoiler slip during an interview with Good Morning America, he asked, “Am I in trouble?” However, Don Cheadle, who was also part of the interview, revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that Ruffalo didn’t face any real fallout from Marvel afterward.

15.

Jason Momoa revealed that Arthur Curry would be crowned king of Atlantis at the end of Aquaman in a live interview at San Diego Comic Con.


Entertainment Weekly / Via Facebook: entertainmentweekly

He said, “I think when he was a little boy, he had these powers and he didn’t hone them in so this [was the] whole journey of him going to become the king.”

16.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that Pepper Potts and Tony Stark had a daughter in Avengers: Endgame.


Marvel / Via giphy.com

She told the official Avengers: Infinity War magazine, “Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

17.

And Harrison Ford subtly spoiled Han Solo’s heroic death in The Force Awakens.


TBS / Via youtube.com

Ford had been anticipating his character’s death for a long time. He’d been very vocal about it for quite a while.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR