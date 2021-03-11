15 Celebrity #TBT Photos From This Week — March 11

A baby Dua Lipa in the late ’90s kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.
1.
In celebration of her dad’s birthday, Dua Lipa shared these photos of the two them in the late ’90s:
2.
Janet Jackson celebrated the 35th anniversary of her hit single, “Nasty”:
3.
In honor of last week’s “Snatch Game” episode of RPDR, Trixie Mattel reminded everyone that a performance could always be worse, LOL:
4.
Missy Elliott shared this behind-the-scenes clip from the music video for “Get Ur Freak On,” in honor of the song’s 20th anniversary:
5.
Sofía Vergara remembered when she went to the Dominican Republic and hung out with horses in the ’90s as part of her TV series Fuera de Serie:
6.
Robert Rodriguez shared this behind-the-scenes photo of himself directing his 1995 film, Desperado:
7.
In honor of International Women’s Day, Cindy Crawford posted this photo of herself alongside her fellow supermodels Lauren Hutton, Beverly Johnson, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista — taken when they all did an episode of MTV’s House of Style in 1989:
8.
While Henry Cavill celebrated the day by sharing this photo of himself (rocking Superman PJs!) and his mom in the late ’80s:
9.
Ben Schwartz remembered when he and Joe Keery gave us a Parks and Rec and Stranger Things crossover (which was, ahh, such simpler times) on The Late Late Show:
10.
Kim Kardashian shared this photo of herself from when she was 16 years old in 1997:
11.
Jennifer Lopez posted this too cute video of her laughing on TV shows over the years:
13.
Sebastian Stan celebrated Bucky Barnes’ birthday by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos and clips of himself preparing to play the character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War:
14.
Billy Eichner remembered when he met Megan Markle and Prince Harry:
15.
And finally, Barack Obama shared a couple of photos of himself as a kid in the ’60s visiting national parks with family, as well as what the parks mean to him:
