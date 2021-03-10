Youths Killed by Colombian Military Were ‘Machines of War,’ Official Says

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Colombia’s defense minister said Wednesday that several young people were among those killed in a recent military operation meant to target a violent armed group, an announcement that fueled deep outrage in a nation reeling from decades of war.

In an interview on W Radio, the minister, Diego Molano, said that the young people killed in the operation were “young combatants” who had been recruited and transformed into “machines of war” by criminal actors.

But he declined repeatedly to reveal the ages of the dead, amid local media reports that several of those killed were minors, including a 9-year-old girl. In the interview, Mr. Molano called that information “illegitimate” and part of a “political war to give information that sought to delegitimize our military.” On the program, the host read out the names of those reported dead in local news reports.

The accusations instantly resonated in a nation scarred by decades of brutal internal war involving the U.S.-backed government, left-wing rebels, right-wing paramilitaries allied with the military and powerful drug cartels — fighting that frequently included child combatants and claimed many civilian casualties. Today, the country is divided over a 2016 peace deal that sought to put an end to that era, but has had only limited success.