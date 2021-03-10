Yalitza Aparicio’s Next Film Is A Horror Movie

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Her scream queen era is coming!

It’s been three years since Yalitza Aparicio first stunned the world with her Oscar-nominated performance in Roma.


Alfonso Cuaron / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Since then, she’s gone on to launch a successful YouTube channel, appear in ad campaigns, host award shows, and do advocacy work for Indigenous people in the arts.

But one thing she hasn’t yet pursued was another acting role…until now. El Universal reports that Yalitza is currently filming her second film, Presencias (aka Presences) in the town of Tlalpujahua, Michoacán, Mexico.

La actriz Yalitza Aparicio, envía un mensaje durante la filmación del la película de suspenso "Presencias", que es filmada en el #PuebloMágico de Tlalpujahua Michoacán. #CelebraLaVida

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

The film is directed by Luis Mandoki, who has directed films like Voces Inocentes, Angel Eyes, and When a Man Loves a Woman. Unlike those projects, this newest one is a horror film, and El Universal says the movie “tells the story of a man who loses his wife and secludes himself in a cabin in the forest, where strange things happen.”

Yalitza will reportedly be starring alongside Damián Alcázar, who has been in Narcos, The Crime of Padre Amaro, Herod’s Law, and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

As to why it’s taken three years for Yalitza to appear in another project, she told IndieWire in an interview last summer, “My objective in my career is to give visibility to all of us who have been kept in the dark for so long. The acting projects I’m working on are moving slowly because I’m putting all my efforts in not being pigeonholed because of my appearance.”


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan / Getty Image

She went on to say, “Wherever I go, I’ll always be proudly representing our Indigenous communities. I’m conscious that every step I take may open doors for someone else, and at the same time it’s an opportunity for society to realize we are part of it and that we are here.”

It didn’t take long for the Yalitza hive to rise up and rejoice to the news of our soon-to-be horror queen dominating the silver screen once again:

So happy for her. I think about her all the time. B/c the way yall pay women like her dust. It's criminal and indigenous actresses deserve so much more. https://t.co/qfebezkhTQ

Twitter: @LexxMoves

Here’s to Yalitza’s upcoming scream queen era!

