Yalitza Aparicio’s Next Film Is A Horror Movie

As to why it’s taken three years for Yalitza to appear in another project, she told IndieWire in an interview last summer, “My objective in my career is to give visibility to all of us who have been kept in the dark for so long. The acting projects I’m working on are moving slowly because I’m putting all my efforts in not being pigeonholed because of my appearance.”



Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan / Getty Image

She went on to say, “Wherever I go, I’ll always be proudly representing our Indigenous communities. I’m conscious that every step I take may open doors for someone else, and at the same time it’s an opportunity for society to realize we are part of it and that we are here.”