XFL, CFL exploring potential partnership

In news that could alter non-NFL professional football throughout North America, the Canadian Football League and XFL announced on Wednesday that they are working together “to identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football.”

As ESPN’s Kevin Seifert pointed out, brief statements included in the official release include no mention of a potential merger between the two leagues. The XFL prematurely ended its 2020 season, which served as the league’s official return to play, last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the CFL canceled its campaign in the summer.

“Since we first acquired the XFL, we have focused on identifying partners who share our vision and values on and off the field. A vision filled with opportunity, innovation and the highest level of entertainment value for the benefit of our athletes, fans and communities,” XFL chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia said in the statement. “The CFL has expressed that similar sentiment and jointly we recognize a great opportunity to build exciting innovative football experiences that make the most of each league’s unique strengths. I look forward to our continued discussions and we will update the sports community as we have more to share.”

Garcia, along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners, purchased the XFL from WWE chairman Vince McMahon for $15 million last summer.

“Canada has an exciting game and devoted fans, and our discussion with the XFL provides a tremendous opportunity to build on that strong foundation,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie added. “We look forward to exploring how we might work with one of the most innovative sports brands in the world to grow the game, engage fans in new ways, and reach new audiences. We look forward to seeing what possibilities our discussions might uncover, and to sharing those with our fans as the process unfolds.”

The XFL is temporarily pausing plans for its return in 2022 amid discussions with the CFL: