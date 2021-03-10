Wonder Woman Crypto Artwork NFTs Sells for $1.85 Million By CoinQuora



Wonder Woman Crypto Artwork NFTs Sells for $1.85 Million



Former DC comic artist José Delbo made $1.85 million by selling the NFT of comic book series Wonder Woman.

About 914 specific non-fungible tokens were presented in an auction.

The token auction consists of 2 special editions and 4 limited editions.

José Delbo, an artist who ìllustrated the comic book series Wonder Woman throughout the late 1970s, has made $1.85 million in an auction selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs), portraying the popular heroine.

The 87-year-old Argentian teamed up with Milan-based crypto art duo Hackatao to provide the NFT drop called Heroines. This also dealt with comic books Batman, Transformers, and The Beatles Yellow Submarine.

Overall, 914 specific NFTs were auctioned, with tokens each including seven illustrations or animated GIFs. One of these portrayed Wonder Woman in scenes conjuring up a style associated with women empowerment.

The tokens auctioned consisted of 2 special editions and 4 open limited editions, where a possible quantity of NFTs can be minted. While the auction is continuous, and one edition might offer no more significant than ten copies.

The most pricey piece proposed was Heroines – Weight of the World. The animated gif highlights Wonder Woman carrying the world versus a background conjuring up empowerment styles. Bidder “888” got their deals on the part for an overall of 88.888 Ether, worth approximately $136,000.

The open edition Heroines – Stand Out, covered ten copies overall, with two books for the artists. Meanwhile, Heroines distributed seven to raffle winners. The last staying copy was an auction for 15 Ether, or approximately $23,000. All of them contributed to Girls Who Code, a company that works to close the gender space in the tech market.

Heroines – Shine Bright was the most famous, carrying out minimal open edition. This has an overall of 151 copies taking a combined overall of $450,000.

José Delbo revealed the Wonder Woman comics within 1976-1981 and is no stranger to the crypto world. Aside from this, he held a week-long exhibit of his comic book art in the Ethereum-based virtual truth world Decentraland throughout July 2020. Comic book characters increase in appeal in the crypto art markets, with Marvel formally releasing a Spiderman NFT that cost $25,000 in February of this year.

This article first published on coinquora.com

