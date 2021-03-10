Woman dies after car plunges 10-metres near Maryborough

A woman has died after a truck collided with her BMW on Queensland’s Fraser Coast, sending the sedan plunging 10-metres off a bridge and into a dry creek bed.

The woman had to be cut free after the car landed on its roof shortly after 2.20pm yesterday local time.

Emergency services respond to a crash at Brooweena, near Maryborough. (9News)

The Queensland Ambulance Service said she was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after going off the bridge at Brooweena, about 220 kilometres north of Brisbane and 45 kilometres inland from Maryborough.

She later died in hospital as a result of injuries.

Police said the bridge at the corner of Eaton Street and Maryborough-Biggenden Road would likely remain closed for “an extended period”.