Woman charged over alleged abduction of NSW boy

A woman has been charged over the alleged abduction of a young boy in the state’s Riverina Region.
The 12-year-old boy was last seen leaving a school in Culcairn at about midday on Tuesday.
He was found safe and well more than 600 kilometres away in Lake Macquarie at 10pm last night.
Police had issued an amber alert for the boy before he was found.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station, where she was charged with take or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage (DV).