U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.46% By Investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.46%

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 1.46% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.60%, and the index declined 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 6.39% or 14.73 points to trade at 245.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 4.25% or 2.06 points to end at 50.52 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.46% or 11.43 points to 342.02 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.91% or 1.10 points to trade at 119.98 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 0.68% or 2.38 points to end at 349.60 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 0.67% or 0.42 points to 62.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:) which rose 9.82% to 28.62, Mosaic Co (NYSE:) which was up 7.41% to settle at 33.06 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) which gained 6.39% to close at 245.34.

The worst performers were General Electric Company (NYSE:) which was down 5.36% to 13.25 in late trade, NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.88% to settle at 40.74 and Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.56% to 518.70 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 89.11% to 15.2800, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 69.16% to settle at 30.280 and Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 54.95% to close at 4.540.

The worst performers were INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.49% to 6.44000 in late trade, Sundance Energy Australia Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.23% to settle at 1.71 and Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.83% to 5.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2404 to 810 and 83 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2073 rose and 1220 declined, while 99 ended unchanged.

Shares in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.82% or 2.56 to 28.62. Shares in Mosaic Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.41% or 2.28 to 33.06. Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.39% or 14.73 to 245.34. Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.39% or 14.73 to 245.34. Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.46% or 11.43 to 342.02. Shares in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 89.11% or 7.2000 to 15.2800.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 6.12% to 22.56.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.02% or 0.30 to $1725.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $64.74 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $68.16 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1926, while USD/JPY rose 0.06% to 108.44.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 91.782.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

