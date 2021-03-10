U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.46% By Investing.com



U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.46%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 1.46% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.60%, and the index declined 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 6.39% or 14.73 points to trade at 245.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 4.25% or 2.06 points to end at 50.52 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.46% or 11.43 points to 342.02 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.91% or 1.10 points to trade at 119.98 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 0.68% or 2.38 points to end at 349.60 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 0.67% or 0.42 points to 62.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:) which rose 9.82% to 28.62, Mosaic Co (NYSE:) which was up 7.41% to settle at 33.06 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) which gained 6.39% to close at 245.34.

The worst performers were General Electric Company (NYSE:) which was down 5.36% to 13.25 in late trade, NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.88% to settle at 40.74 and Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.56% to 518.70 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 89.11% to 15.2800, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 69.16% to settle at 30.280 and Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 54.95% to close at 4.540.

The worst performers were INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.49% to 6.44000 in late trade, Sundance Energy Australia Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.23% to settle at 1.71 and Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.83% to 5.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2404 to 810 and 83 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2073 rose and 1220 declined, while 99 ended unchanged.

Shares in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.82% or 2.56 to 28.62. Shares in Mosaic Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.41% or 2.28 to 33.06. Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.39% or 14.73 to 245.34. Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.39% or 14.73 to 245.34. Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.46% or 11.43 to 342.02. Shares in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 89.11% or 7.2000 to 15.2800.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 6.12% to 22.56.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.02% or 0.30 to $1725.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $64.74 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $68.16 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1926, while USD/JPY rose 0.06% to 108.44.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.20% at 91.782.