U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak restoring service on long distance routes By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will restore daily service to 12 long distance routes starting in May after Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to $1.7 billion in additional emergency funding.

Amtrak will also recall more than 1,200 furloughed employees.

“Offering daily long distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery,” said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn in a statement.

