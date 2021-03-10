U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak restoring service on long distance routes By Reuters

© Reuters. Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bakersfield, California
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak will restore daily service to 12 long distance routes starting in May after Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to $1.7 billion in additional emergency funding.
Amtrak will also recall more than 1,200 furloughed employees.
“Offering daily long distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery,” said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.