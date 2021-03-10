U.N. investigators decry deadly police operations in Venezuela By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8


GENEVA (Reuters) – United Nations human rights experts said on Wednesday they were looking into 200 killings alleged to have been committed by Venezuelan police forces this year amid concerns about possible summary executions.

Marta Valinas, head of a U.N. fact-finding mission, said the toll included people killed in a police operation in La Vega, Caracas in early January. “Our preliminary investigations indicate that at least some of those killed were victims of extrajudicial executions,” she told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Venezuela’s delegation swiftly dismissed the allegations without addressing them specifically. “Once again the fact-finding mission presents politicised information with no balance and fairness,” it told the Geneva forum.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR