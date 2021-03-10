Tyler Posey Is Unapologetic for Being ‘Sexual,’ Says He’s No Longer Sober

Instagram

When asked about joining OnlyFans, the ‘Teen Wolf’ alum credits his friend Bella Thorne for helping him on the platform, saying, ‘She hit me up one time after I posted some pictures.’

Tyler Posey is getting candid about him joining OnlyFans as well as about his sexuality. In a new interview for “Just for Variety”, the “Teen Wolf” alum shared about people’s reaction to him joining aduly platform OnlyFans.

“I did this live on OnlyFans and they were asking me stuff that horny people would ask you: ‘Have you been with a man? Have you been with the opposite sex? What was it like?’ ” the actor said. “And I was just being honest about it, because no one’s ever asked me before.”

When asked about OnlyFans, Tyler credited his friend Bella Thorne for helping him on the platform not long after he started his account. The actor, who previously admitted that he felt like he was being “objectified,” shared, “I don’t feel that way anymore, objectified, because what fixed that was that that’s going to happen no matter what.”

“OnlyFans was a trip for me. Bella is my friend through the whole entire thing, and she helped me get into it. She hit me up one time after I posted some pictures. She’s like, ‘This is more skin than you need to post on OnlyFans. Call me,’ ” Tyler recalled. “I really liked her pitch. It was really cool. A way to be artistic and push out different content, new content.”

Tyler went on to mention, “It’s also been a big experiment for me, because I’ve never been a model. I felt icky modeling. So it’s a little bit of me stepping out of that box and out of my comfort zone and trying new things.”

Gushing over the platform, the Scott McCall depictor said, “Plus it also gave me a really good platform to be really open about my sexuality. It’s being really in contact with my fans, releasing creative new content that people don’t see anywhere else, and being really open about anything, whether it’s sexuality or drug abuse or anything. That’s where I really found my footing.”

Of coming out as sexually fluid, Taylor said, “It was just a split-second decision. I didn’t think about how it would be received or what kind of press I would get on it, but I woke up the next day and it was all these tabloids about me coming out as pansexual. I didn’t label that. The kids, the fans, or whoever wrote those articles labeled that.”

The actor also talked about his sobriety in the interview. “When I first got sober, I definitely really wanted to break these habits that I had. That was most of it, because I never really considered myself an alcoholic. There was moments of substance abuse that I felt like I had control over, but I just always viewed myself as a lazy pothead,” he admitted. “I didn’t know how long I wanted to be sober. I’vee since started coming back into the other world, the other side of things, so I’m technically not sober anymore, but I keep in touch with everybody. I learned a lot about myself.”