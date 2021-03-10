Trump issues tweet-like press statement

“I hope everybody remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for five years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” Mr Trump said.
“I hope everyone remembers!”
Mr Trump himself received the coronavirus vaccine in January, but kept it a secret for weeks.
More than two million Americans are getting a coronavirus vaccine each day at the moment, well more than double the rate when Mr Trump left office.
Nearly all Americans are projected to be vaccinated by late August.
Mr Trump also issued a statement today trying to coax a former football player into running for Senate.
“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Mr Trump said.
“He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL.”
The spending bill will send $1400 cheques to low income Americans and is forecast to cut child poverty in half.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been stoushing with his own party because they are using his name and image to raise money.
He issued a statement urging supporters to donate to him instead.
“I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP Committees, but I do not support RINOs (Republicans in name only) and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds,” Mr Trump said.
“So much money is being raised and completely wasted by people that do not have the GOP’s best interests in mind.”
He directed supporters to go to his website to donate to his political committee instead.