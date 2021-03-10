True or false? A single NFT can power a European household for 1.5 months By Cointelegraph

True or false? A single NFT can power a European household for 1.5 months
The recent boom in non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has been accompanied with controversy and concern over the technology’s environmental impact due to the computational power required.
Out of all transaction types on a blockchain, NFTs are some of the most intensive of them all as they often involve numerous complicated transactions and executions of smart contracts in the minting, bidding, selling, and transferring process. This is sometimes reflected in transaction costs reaching hundreds of times more than that of a simple transaction.
But what if crypto was good for the planet?
