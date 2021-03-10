Trent Williams hints at re-signing with 49ers in free agency

Veteran left tackle Trent Williams is set to become a free agent this month. However, it certainly sounds like the eight-time Pro Bowler wants to remain with the San Francisco 49ers.

During an appearance on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,” Richard Sherman, who will also become a free agent, predicted that Williams would stay with the 49ers when free agency opens on March 17.

Williams sounds very open to the idea:

“That’s not a bad take, fellas. Y’all are barking up the right tree,” Williams responded, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team before being traded to San Francisco prior to the 2020 campaign. He earned his eighth straight Pro Bowl selection last season.

It’s unclear if the 49ers plan to keep Williams around, but he’ll become one of the most coveted players in free agency if they don’t.