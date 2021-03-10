Toya Johnson Looks Amazing In This Pink Dress – Check Her Out In These Photos

Toya Johnson shared a couple of pics in which she is wearing an amazing pink dress which makes her look amazing. Check out her post below.

Someone said: ‘This just made my heart flutter 😍💞’ and one other followewr posted this: ‘Toya, what’s the deets for the dress.’

A follower said: ‘Simply Gorgeous Toya!!🌹🌹’ and one other follower said: ‘@toyajohnson I love this dress. Gone and send it to me lol.’

Someone else posted this: ‘She has no competition on the beauty side,’ and one other follower said: ‘Love this dress so much.❤️ looking gorgeous in it🔥’

A follower said: ‘Beautiful dress on a beautiful person’ and one other follower posted this: ‘This woman doesn’t even age. Sheesh😫😍’

Someone else said: ‘That dress is all that and some!! Pretty in pink,’ and one other follower said: ‘That’s a Bad Beautiful dress Come Thru Tee ❤️ New Orleans here G.m. Queen 👸 Blessings Beautiful!!! ❤️’

One other follower said: ‘LIL Wayne baby ma looks beautiful in her Pink outfit 😍’ and someone else posted this: ‘The world is likely a difficult place for many of you and if anyone is lacking motivation or feeling their goals are out of reach just know anything is possible and I believe in you!’

In other news, Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account and she is talking to her fans and followers about an important hair tip. Check out the clip.

‘Haircare Tip: It’s wash day guys and I’m using my favorite haircare line @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo! I’ve been sharing my haircare journey and as y’all can see my hair has been growing! Today I’m treating my hair with The Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque because it’s always important to treat your hair in between protective styles,’ she wrote among others.

Toya looks amazing.