Top seed Elina Svitolina falls in Dubai opener By Reuters

It was a tough day for the top seeds in the second round of the Dubai (United Arab Emirates) Duty Free Championships as top-seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was upset and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic needed three sets to advance.

Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied from a first-set loss to take out Svitolina, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. Meanwhile, Pliskova had her hands full with Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, but grinded out a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus advanced in straight sets, but No. 4 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic withdrew during her match with Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann and fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands were upset in straight sets. Teenagers Coco Gauff, a 16-year-old American, and Anastasia Potapova, a 19-year-old Russian, also picked up second-round wins.

Abierto Zapopan

Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek upset third-seeded Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-3, 7-5 in the opening round at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Zidansek won 22 of 30 her second return points and played steadfast — she converted six of eight break points — throughout the one-hour, 24-minute upset.

Top-seeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, No. 2 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, No. 4 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, No. 7 Leylah Fernandez of Canada, No. 8 seed Kaja Juvan of Slovenia, Switzerland’s Leonie Kung, Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard and United States’ Caty McNally also secured first-round victories.

