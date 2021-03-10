Top Fortune 500 passwords can be cracked in ‘less than a second’

The biggest corporations in the world are still using passwords that can be hacked in “less than a second”, cybersecurity experts have found.

New research from Nordpass found that employees in Fortune 500 companies continue to use simple and uncomplicated passwords that a hacker’s algorithm could crack in milliseconds.

Most obviously, the top password used in the industries of retail, ecommerce, energy, technology and finance was “password”.

The most used password across almost all industries was … “password”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Other easily-hacked options that repeatedly appeared were “123456”, “Hello123”, “sunshine”, and other uncomplicated phrases.

“Businesses and their employees have a duty to protect their customers’ data,” Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass, said.

“A weak password of one employee could potentially jeopardise the whole company if an attacker used the breached password to gain access to sensitive data.”

Most password hacking algorithms could crack the passwords of Fortune 500 employees in milliseconds. (Getty Images/Cultura RF)

The researchers analysed data from public third-party breaches of Fortune 500 companies, including an eye-watering 15,603,438 breaches of password hacking.

Almost a quarter of weak passwords were the exact name of the company or a very minor variation.

“Our research shows that employees use incredibly weak passwords, such as ‘password’ or ‘123456’,” researchers wrote.

“Additionally, about 20 per cent of the passwords are the exact name of the company the victim works at or a variation of it.

“This makes password brute-forcing attacks highly efficient.”

The analysts recommended choosing a password that contained at least 12 characters, included both upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols.