Tiny Harris’ Daughter, Zonnique Pullins Has The Time Of Her Life On A Getaway – See Her Pics And Clips

Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique Pullins shared some pics and clips from a boat trip. She is having the time of her life with her girlfriends as you will see in the post.

‘Something About Them March Pisces👽🌸🌫’ Zonnique captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘It’s the charger argument for me,’ and one other follower said: ‘Verified

the charger argument took me out 😂’

One other follower said: ‘Hold on nowwww us February Pisces ♓️ a vibe too!!!’ and a commenter said: ‘Waittttt ur a Pisces 😍 I love u more now !!! Us March babies hit differently.’

Someone said: ‘the audio from the third slide is a keeeee 😭💀 it’s the fact that I’m a Virgo,’ and a commenter posted this message in the comments: ‘Nae arguing about her charger is meeee I HATE A CHARGER THIEF 😭😭’

It seems that Toya JOhnson’s daughter, Reginae Carter is also there and this lady is also having tons of fun as you can see in the clips.

A follower posted this: ‘Lmao y’all funny af 😂😂 it’s the argument and the birdie to the shake for me 😂😂’

Zonnique has been making headlines recently more than once.

She shared some pics featuring herself on her social media account and she also made sure to call herself ‘MILF.’ Check out the photos that she dropped that had fans in awe.

In other recent and exciting news, Zonnique made headlines about her daughter.

As you probably know by now, Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique Pullins became a mother fo a lovely baby girl. Tiny and the whole family could obviously not be any happier.

Not too long ago, Now, Zonnique and her baby daddy, Bandhunta Izzy made sure to show a bit of their baby girl for fans while on IG live. Check out the post that The Shade Room captured.