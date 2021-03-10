Timbaland Sparks Online Chatter Over His ‘Aaliyah Fantasies’ in an Old Video

Instagram

In a resurfaced video from the music producer’s 2011 interview, he can be seen confessing his love toward the late RnB singer and how it has something to do with him marrying Monique Mosley.

Timbaland has found himself trending on Twitter after a decade-old interview of him resurfaced online. The said video, which was dated to December 2011, featured the music producer confessing his love toward late R&B singer Aaliyah which left people concerned.

In the wide-ranging interview with “E! True Hollywood Story”, Timbaland shared a lot of stories from his childhood to him working in the music industry. He also talked about how he was in love with Aaliyah as he recounted their first meeting.

“When I first met Aaliyah, it’s time for the world to hear this,” he said of the “Rock the Boat” singer. “I’ma give up a little secret, I was in love with her. I said but she’s just a baby, I’m old. I said to myself, I’m just gon’ be her brother. Oh man, I was fighting. I was fighting a big war but I loved Aaliyah.”

Alongside his music partner Missy Elliott, Timbaland ment Aaliyah in 1995 when they worked on Babygirl‘s 1996 “One in a Million”. The songstress was 16 at the time, while Timbaland was 23. Later in the episode, Timbaland admitted that she married his ex-wife Monique Mosley because she reminded him of Aaliyah.

After the old clip reemerged online, many Internet users were disturbed by the age gap. “Way too many grown men in the industry around Aaliyah that were treating her like she wasn’t as young as she was,” one person commented. If you try to justify what Timbaland said about Aaliyah please unfollow me,” someone else added.

Accusing Timbaland of being a pedophile, one person wrote, “I been telling n***as timbaland a sick pedo F**k. All them sick a** grown a** n***as was lusting over Aaliyah when she was just a child. [R. Kelly], and [Jay-Z]. Dame dash waited a few years but he in there too lol.”

“Timbaland is a wild n***a for admitting that he married his wife because she reminded him of Aaliyah. Some s**t just stay in your head,” one person tweeted. “Y’all are just now finding out about what Timbaland said about Aaliyah… he literally said in an interview that he had a crush on her when he was 23 and she was like 15/16 and that he married his wife cuz she reminded him of her.. I thought everyone knew this????” added someone else, with another person writing, “Timbaland combed through the 50 states to find a woman with Native American ancestry and a swoop bang to fulfill his aaliyah fantasies that crazy.”