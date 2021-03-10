Tiger Woods Is in Good Spirits, May Be Discharged From Hospital Soon

WENN

According to fellow golfer Rory McIlroy, the iconic athlete is expected to be released from hospital soon to continue his recovery at home following horrific car crash.

Golfing great Tiger Woods is on track to continue his recovery at home in the coming days following his horrific car crash last month (Feb21), according to pal Rory McIlroy.

The sports icon required multiple surgeries after breaking his leg and shattering his ankle in the smash near Rancho Palos Verdes, California on 23 February, and he was recently transferred to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital for further treatment.

However, McIlroy reveals Woods is making good progress in his recovery and could be discharged soon to rest at home.

“He’s doing better,” McIlroy shared on America’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“. “Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so he might be able to get home and start recovery at home (sic).”

He went on to claim Woods has been in good spirits despite his hospitalization and even trash talked his colleague for his performance on the green at the Arnold Palmer Invitational event in Florida last weekend (06-07Mar21).

“Even from the hospital bed, he’s still giving me some heat!” McIlroy smiled, adding that all of the professional golfers are pulling for Woods, “I just think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”

Woods recently shared his first Twitter post following his accident to thank his peers for honouring him on the green by wearing his signature red shirt and black pants as they competed in the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida at the end of February.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Tiger tweeted. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Andrew Putnam, Jason Day, Angel Yin, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, and Nelson Ledesma were among those saluting Woods in red tops.