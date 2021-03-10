Three men charged over drugs disguised as lollies

The Australian Border Force intercepted three packages from the US containing the drugs last November, sparking an investigation into the supply.

Police seized 5.83kg of methylamphetamine or ice and 655g of cocaine in parcels bound for the Northern Beaches, Parramatta, Macquarie Park, Chatswood and Ryde between November and March.

The drugs were destined for the Northern Beaches, Macquarie Park, Ryde and Parramatta. (NSW Police)

The drugs were packaged as lollipops and lollies and have an estimated potential street value of $3.5 million.

Police carried out seven search warrants in Collaroy Plateau, Collaroy, Macquarie Park, Pyrmont and Brookvale yesterday, seizing more than $135,000 cash, 58g of cocaine and 115g of ice.

Police also discovered a small pill press, seven Rolex watches, electronic devices and various weapons including knuckle-dusters, an electronic stun device and a knife.

Three men – aged 49, 31 and 21 – from Collaroy Plateau, Macquarie Park and Dee Why were arrested and taken into police custody.

Meth disguised as lollipops that was sent to Sydney from the US. (NSW Police)

The 21-year-old Dee Why man was charged with several offences including four counts of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled substance.

The 31-year-old from Macquarie Park is facing ten charges relating to the supply of drugs and firearm possession including four counts of attempting to possess a marketable quantity of a border-controlled substance and three counts of supplying a prohibited drug (indictable quantity).

The 49-year-old Collaroy Plateau man was also charged with a raft of drug-related offences including two counts of attempting to import a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug.