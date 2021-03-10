Three ideal LaMarcus Aldridge trade scenarios

The San Antonio Spurs came out of the break by making some rather huge news. According to reports, they’re looking to pull off a LaMarcus Aldridge trade ahead of the March 25 deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski notes that the Spurs are engaged on several fronts with contending teams about the possibility of moving Aldridge.

An impending free agent, the seven-time All-Star was just recently relegated to bench duties. This led to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich noting that the two have decided to part ways.

Aldridge, 35, is in the midst of one of his worst seasons. The power forward is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds on 46% shooting from the field.

But much like other veterans on the block leading up to the March 25 NBA trade deadline, contending teams will have interest in Aldridge. The fact that he’s on an expiring contract adds another layer to this. Below, we look at the top-three potential trade scenarios.

Aldridge trade to the Boston Celtics