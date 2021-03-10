The ‘NFL touchdown leaders’ quiz

Tuesday was the deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise tag on players, and there were quite a few surprises this year. The Lions did not franchise tag Kenny Golladay, who instantly becomes the best wide receiver on the market, especially after the Bears and Bucs made Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin their respective franchise players. Another Robinson, Cam, was tagged by the Jags. He’ll be back with the team and likely tasked with protecting Trevor Lawrence in the fall. Finally, running back Aaron Jones was not designated by the Packers despite being one of the better offensive players in football over the last two seasons.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Aaron Jones is a bona fide offsensive star and is just one season removed from leading the league in total TDs. So with that in mind, how many of the NFL leaders in touchdowns since 1991 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!