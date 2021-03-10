The New Hong Kong – The New York Times

Is the goal to turn Hong Kong into another Chinese city — one that’s politically indistinguishable from, say, Shanghai — or does the leadership still want Hong Kong to be distinct?

The framework that has always been used to describe Hong Kong post-handover is “one country, two systems.” Many people understood the “two systems” part to be twofold: Not only was Hong Kong capitalist while China was socialist, but Hong Kong also was relatively politically free, while the mainland was not.

Chinese officials still insist that they’re committed to “one country, two systems.” But their focus seems very much to be on keeping Hong Kong as a separate, hypercapitalist system, not on keeping its separate political identity. Many Hong Kongers have long said that they expected their city to become just another mainland metropolis eventually.

I have a hard time seeing how this story ends with anything other than victory for China’s leaders and defeat for the pro-democracy movement. Do people within the movement see any reason for optimism?

Ever since the security law was enacted, the mood within the pro-democracy movement has been bleak. I expected at least some people to offer fiery defiance and remind people that there is still hope — if only just as a rallying cry, whether they believed it or not. But pretty consistently across people I talk to, the consensus is that there’s not much they can do to change the situation, at least for now.