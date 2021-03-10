The most notable faces in new places for the 2021 MLB season

Kevin Jairaj / USA Today Sports Images

The Royals were one of the few teams seemingly willing to spend money in the offseason, with a recent change in ownership. Minor was one of their biggest prizes, returning to the team on a two-year, $18 million contract after pitching in relief for them in 2017. The lefty made an All-Star appearance with the Rangers in 2019, going 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA before a disappointing 2020 season.