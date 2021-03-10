The Mets are already practicing their World Series celebration during spring training

Confidence and visualization can go a long way.

The Mets last appeared in a World Series in 2015, last won one a World Series in 1986 and have generally been considered one of the most snakebitten baseball teams in recent memory. 

Well, they’re celebrating like it’s ’86 again — only way, way earlier. In videos posted on Wednesday, the Mets were practicing defense and their World Series celebration after securing the final out.

Mets manager Luis Rojas explained that the goal of the simulated contest was to complete 27 outs without making an error, a task which Mets players took seriously.

There’s plenty of cause for optimism for New York, with a new boss in town and the Mets swinging a big-time trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco over the winter.

Carrasco is currently on the shelf with a minor elbow issue, but hopefully he’ll be back in time for the next Mets practice celebration.

