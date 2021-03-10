The Crown star Vanessa Kirby reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revelation about watching the series

The series is set across the lifetime of Queen Elizabeth II. Kirby played Princess Margaret in The Crown’s first and second seasons.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (9 March) Kirby revealed she had not yet watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, but was aware that they are among the millions of Crown viewers.

“It’s quite mad to think that they have actually seen it,” she said. “That’s something that you always semi-imagine, but always thought, ‘Oh, they’re probably too busy to watch it.’”

“No, they have nothing to do,” Kimmel replied, joking: “They literally have no jobs, they’re just sitting in the yard waiting for Oprah to visit.”

Kirby then speculated on the strangeness of Harry and Meghan’s own family being the subject of a Netflix drama.

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret in The Crown (Netflix)

“What a crazy life concept,” she said. “To have a show made about literally your grandparents, and their lives, and you know that yours is upcoming.”