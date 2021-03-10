Texas Lawmakers Asked to Rule on $16 Billion Blackout Pricing

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has asked state lawmakers to decide whether action is needed to address $16 billion in alleged overcharges for electricity during last month’s blackouts.

Legislators will debate whether the state’s public utility commission should direct the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the grid operator known as Ercot, to retroactively adjust prices with the local power market facing a potential financial crisis.

The decision to add the issue as an emergency item in the current legislative session comes after regulators declined to take up an independent market monitor’s recommendation that charges be reversed on overpriced power over the course of two days.

Texas is continuing to grapple with the fallout from last month’s grid emergency, which cut power to millions during a deep winter freeze and left dozens dead. The utility commission ordered electricity prices to be set at $9,000 a megawatt-hour during the cold snap, a decision that has since forced one utility into bankruptcy and left the state’s power market with about a $2.4 billion shortfall as companies face sky-high energy bills.

Rolling back the exorbitant bills would help offer relief, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said Monday. “Correcting this $16 billion error will require an adjustment, but it is the right thing to do,” Patrick said in a statement posted on his website. “It will ultimately benefit consumers and is one important step we can take now to begin to fix what went wrong in the storm.”

The handling of the crisis has already prompted the exits of a number of key officials, including Ercot’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Magness.

