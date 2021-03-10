Tamar Braxton Wants Fans To Win With Her – Check Out Her New Message

Tamar Braxton looks stunning in her new post. Check out the invitation that she has for her fans and followers.

‘Let’s WIN Together A new retreat hosted by ya girl, Tamar Braxton was created to help you WIN in 2021! WINNING STRATEGY PANELS INCLUDE: * Create the roadmap to build/expand your business * Mental and Physical Health ✔ in… what does WINNING look like for you? * Lessons learned from women who have created a Lane for themselves in Entertainment…and how you can too! * Using femininity to your advantage in male-dominated industries, i.e – tech. * How to build a system to help you succeed in 2021? * … and so much more!’ Tamar captioned her post.

Register today to join me for this virtual 2-day conference at wbbtalk.com

A fan said: ‘Sis I love love love what you’re doing with your brand!! Keep up the fabulous work you are such a daily inspiration for so many women incl myself you have no idea!! Keep up the magic!! You #shinin sis 👏👏👏 #womensmonth 🙌’

A fan said: ‘When you turn this into a cruise, I’ll get onboard. I just can’t do one more online anything. I think, I just have Zoom burnout! Good for you though, I’m sure this will be outstanding ❤️’

In other news, Tamar Braxton has a new podcast episode out and she is praising Kelly Rowland. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account that impressed fans.

‘My sis @kellyrowland and I really had a deep, amazing conversation. Thank you for being so open and real. Chile, these Gems are good they are flawless in this episode… just like your amazing, pure, heart❤️ I remember When I felt like I didn’t deserve true love, true commitment, peace, and loyalty. I thought I blew it,’ Tamar captioned her post.

Stay tuned for more news.